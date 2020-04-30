SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 8 crews are on scene of a crash involving a car and power pole in the Glenrose area on the South Hill Thursday morning.
SCFD8 says minor injuries have been reported at the crash on Glenrose Rd. at Marie Ln., and the road is completely blocked.
@AvistaUtilities is on scene and now reporting power outages in the area.— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) April 30, 2020
Avista Utilities are on scene and reporting over 400 customers affected by a power outage in the area. According to an outage map, Avista estimates power restoration early Thursday afternoon.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Glenrose is closed both ways from Marie Ln to Corkery Rd while crews investigate that cause of this collision.— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) April 30, 2020
