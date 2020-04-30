SCFD8 glenrose power pole crash
SCFD8

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District 8 crews are on scene of a crash involving a car and power pole in the Glenrose area on the South Hill Thursday morning.

SCFD8 says minor injuries have been reported at the crash on Glenrose Rd. at Marie Ln., and the road is completely blocked. 

Avista Utilities are on scene and reporting over 400 customers affected by a power outage in the area. According to an outage map, Avista estimates power restoration early Thursday afternoon.

power pole crash glenrose outage 4-30-20

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Tags