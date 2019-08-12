A car crashed into a north Seattle LA Fitness Monday morning, ending up in the gym's pool.
KIRO says the Seattle Fire Department was called to the crash at the LA Fitness located on Aurora Ave.
The gym had to be evacuated and will be closed for the remainder of Monday.
According to Q13Fox, three people were swimming in the pool when the car crashed into the building, but no one was injured. One swimmer helped get the driver out of the car safely immediately after it entered the pool.
The crash is under investigation.