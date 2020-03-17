Car crashes into Spokane Valley home, driver hospitalized

Crews are on the scene of a crash at University Rd. near 24th in Spokane Valley.

Authorities say the driver hit a power pole and ran into a truck, before hitting the home.

KHQ has learned that residents were inside the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

That driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries are not yet known.

This story was corrected to say that occupants were inside the home at the time, but were not hurt.

