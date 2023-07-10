SPOKANE, Wash. - Thousands of dollars worth of LEGO art was stolen in the parking lot of the Ramada by Wyndham hotel in downtown Spokane.
Paul Hetherington is a Vancouver-based award-winning LEGO artist and has been creating art with LEGOs as his medium for 30 years.
Hetherington was driving a car owned by his girlfriend, Melissa Rekve, from a LEGO convention in Chicago to his home in Vancouver. On June 30, he spent the night in Spokane and the car, filled with the art, was stolen.
Hetherington estimates the total cost of the custom LEGO models stolen was roughly $15,000.
"Some of these pieces were well-known and they had won awards at some of these LEGO conventions, so... it's more the nostalgia... these pieces... they're irreplaceable," Hetherington said.
On Monday morning, Hetherington and Rekve traveled back to Spokane, as their car was found by police.
However, the car was completely gutted, parts were stolen, clothes were taken and it would not turn on.
The individual(s) who took the vehicle also left belongings in the car. That included items for illicit drugs, a map, food wrappers, clothes, and a resume.
Non-Stop Local confirmed the theft with The Spokane Police Department.
Non-Stop Local also contacted the Ramada in downtown Spokane, but did not hear back.
Rekve and Hetherington said they plan to drive throughout the city and visit various pawn shops to try to find the missing LEGO art pieces.