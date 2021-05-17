UPDATE MAY 17 AT 6:40 P.M.
The blockage has been cleared. Traffic is moving normally.
UPDATE: MAY 17 AT 5:49 P.M.
Traffic has begun moving again. EB I-90 is currently reduced to one lane.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A car fire on Eastbound I-90 has traffic completely stopped just west of Spokane.
The blockage is at Thomas Mallen Road.
Crews are on scene and have the freeway completely blocked.
https://www.khq.com/news/car-fire-shuts-down-eastbound-i-90-west-of-spokane/article_e2583394-b771-11eb-923f-5f8508eee148.html