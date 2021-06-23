SPOKANE, Wash. -- A car parked between the Zips and Pawn 1 shop on Monroe Street caught fire Wednesday evening, spreading to the Pawn 1 shop and closing down part of Monroe Street.
Spokane Fire crews responded to the fire, limiting the damage to the roof and back walls of the Pawn 1 shop. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says that the fire was contained to just the car and the Pawn shop, and that there was no damage to the neighboring Zips restaurant.
It is unclear what caused this fire but Schaeffer says the road will be closed well into the night. There is no report of injuries at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.