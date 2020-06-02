SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews are investigating after a car went over an embankment near the TJ Meenach bridge.
According to Spokane Police, the car had been driving on TJ Meenach Drive before veering off the embankment and toward the Spokane River. The driver of the car was taken away on as stretcher and reportedly suffered a back injury.
A passenger in the car did not sustain any injuries in the crash but reportedly had a broken foot before the incident.
Police said that drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the crash and it's possible that the driver may have been distracted.
