SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are trying to figure out what caused a crash near Gonzaga, where a driver plowed into a building.
Witnesses say a car ended up inside the Spokane EZ Loaders Boat Trailers building at Hamilton and Spokane Falls Boulevard.
Officers say everyone survived, but paramedics took at least one man to the hospital, who was awake and talking with first responders.
Tuesday night, one southbound lane of Hamilton had to close, so police rerouted traffic onto Springfield.
*An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed Spokane Power Tools as the building that was damage. We regret the error.