Car prowlers targeting holiday shoppers

No matter where you're shopping it doesn't take much for a car prowler to strike "If they want in they're going to get in," said Paul Dahmen who was out finishing his Christmas shopping.
Paul Dahmen knows from experience after falling victim to the crime a time or two "Once a long time ago over in Portland." How did it make you feel? "Violated."
Today I set out looking to see if people left anything of value in plain sight I found dash cameras, a trunk full of personal belongings, even power tools. All too tempting for a prowlers eye.
These are perfect examples of targets that car prowlers look for to smash, grab and go with all of your stuff from downtown to valley parking lots. During the holiday season and with Christmas just days away, many people are making multiple stops finishing their last minute shopping.
Since Paul has been a victim before he takes steps to make sure his car isn't a temptation "Anything that would be easy to get I try and hide under the seat you know cover and I lock the car up pretty good," said Dahmen.
If you want to prevent would-be thieves from targeting your vehicle park in well-lit or high-traffic areas, put your bags in the trunk and cover them, don't leave belongings in your car, and finally lock your doors.