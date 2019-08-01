SPOKANE, Wash. - A car had to be recovered after ending up in the Spokane River.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, they responded to the river near the Idaho state line at about 2:45 am on Tuesday, July 30. They located the vehicle and found it was unoccupied.
The driver of the car told authorities he'd stopped at the park for a break. He said he parked, placed the car in park and exited. He left the driver's door open as he walked a short distance away.
He suddenly heard the door close and the sound of the car rolling on the gravel. He turned to see his car traveling down the road, toward the river and into the water.
Authorities said the driver was adamant he put the car into park. He also said he didn't see anyone get out of the car or in the area.