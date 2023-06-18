ST. JOHN, Wash. — A car rollover accident in the campground area of Webb Slough left several people injured and one with a DUI.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a 2005 Chevrolet pickup turned on its side. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the driver had been speeding through the campground area and punched the accelerator to swing the rear end of the pickup around. This caused the pickup to roll over, injuring three of the occupants.
The driver was arrested for DUI and, due to the injuries caused, was booked into the Whitman County Jail on two counts of Vehicular Assault.