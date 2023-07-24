SPOKANE, Wash. — An unoccupied, parked car rolled down an embankment near the TJ Meenach Bridge in west Spokane Monday afternoon.
Robert Carson, who owns the car, said he parked it and stepped outside when it began rolling down the embankment. He worked with the Spokane Police Department to get the car towed.
"I'm just glad there weren't people around or in it, and that nobody else became collateral damage," Carson said.
The car stopped just short of the Spokane River, getting caught in trees and other parts of the landscape — something Carson was grateful for.