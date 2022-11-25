SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is responding to a crash on E 29th Ave and S Southeast Blvd that sent one person to the SHMC trauma center with serious injuries, non life-threatening injuries.
Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed when they swerved and overcorrected causing them to hit a sign. There were speculations that this was a result of a police chase, however, SPD confirmed that this is not true.
29th street is closed until further notice. The Spokane police is investigating.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.