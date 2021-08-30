SPOKANE, Wash. - A bicyclist is dead after a multi-car crash on SR-395 and Hawthorne Sunday night.
According to Washington State Patrol, a 25-year-old bicyclist was crossing the intersection when 55-year-old driver Stephanie Graybeal allegedly hit the bicyclist.
The bicyclist was thrown from the bike. The bike came to a rest in the right lane and was hit by another car.
The bicyclist was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Neither drivers were injured. WSP is investigating.