Update:
Valley Christian School and Horizon Middle School were placed on a short lockdown due to a fleeing suspect.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, the suspect, 26-year-old Corey Munnerlyn, stole a truck near 8th Street and Farr Road.
The victim ran after Munnerlyn, jumping into the bed of the truck and broke the rear window to stop Munnerlyn.
According to police, Munnerlyn put the truck in park and began to walk away. The victim attempted to hold him until deputies arrived but Munnerlyn pulled out a knife and they both entered into a physical fight before Munnerlyn ran away.
Munnerlyn proceed to run into the office at Valley Christian School to use the phone to call the police and told police the owner of the truck attacked him.
Deputies said a witness agreed with the victim's account.
Munnerlyn was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Assault 2nd Degree.
Previous Coverage:
Valley Christian School and Horizon Middle School are no longer in a modified lockdown Tuesday morning.
An official tells KHQ the school originally entered the modified lockdown as a precaution after reports from deputies of a man's attempted car theft in the area. They say a suspect was found and is speaking with authorities.
Horizon Middle School is currently being housed in the old University High School while their building undergoes a two year remodel.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Valley Christian School and Horizon Middle School are on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area.
An official at Valley Christian confirmed with KHQ that they are in the modified lockdown, meaning exterior and classroom doors are locked but school operations are continuing.
