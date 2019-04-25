Caretaker behind viral gorilla selfie speaks out about photo

Watch again

The man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo behind a viral selfie featuring gorillas standing on their two legs is speaking out about the photo.

Mathieu Shamavu works as a ranger and caretaker at a center for orphaned mountain gorillas and took a selfie with two rescued gorillas last week that quickly went viral.

The picture was posted on social media and soon turned viral as people noticed how human-like the gorillas appeared as they stood on two legs and appeared to stoically pose.

However, Shamavu says that this human-like behavior is a normal occurrence for the gorillas at the center. He says the gorillas are so used to humans that they like to imitate and do what people do

Shamavu said that when they saw him take out his phone they dropped what they were doing, spotted the camera and watched.

The Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas was established in 2009 to care for orphaned mountain gorillas who were victims of poaching.