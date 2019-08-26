SPOKANE, Wash.- Do you know what to do if you get carjacked?
Over the weekend, a test drive of a car from a local dealership quickly turned into a kidnapping situation.
This situation leaves us asking, do you know what to do if this were to happen to you?
Luckily in Spokane, carjackings are very rare.
When they do happen, they typically occur in parking lots and garages, or when you're stopped, such as intersections are traffic light.
To prevent yourself from becoming a target, make sure your doors are locked when you are driving.
When parking in a lot or garage, try backing into the parking space if you can; park near the entrance to a building or store; and aim to get a spot in a well-lit area.
It's difficult, especially in the case of an emergency, to drive backwards if you need to.
Plus, it's not a bad idea to have your phone handy when walking to your car.
But what happens if you are car jacked?
"It's best to just give them whatever they want," Patrick Striker, Director of Spokane C.O.P.S., said.
"All you can go is negotiate. Tell them they can have whatever they want, tell them your kids are in the car, tell them all you want is your child, or whatever the situation may be," Striker said. "No life is worth the value of the car."
Striker said although it is rare here in Spokane, take all the precautionary steps in order to lower the chances even more.
Lastly, Striker explains that being aware of your surrounding is the most important thing you can do to prevent this from happening.