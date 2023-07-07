SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department arrested a man Friday morning after he allegedly pushed a woman out of her car outside a Lexus dealership, stole the car and damaged it on the railroad tracks at Fiske and Main.
The suspect allegedly attempted to smash the windows of the Lexus dealership before advancing on the closest car to him, belonging to 66-year-old Deb.
Deb, who requested to only be referred to by her first name, is an Uber driver who was on shift at the time.
"I saw this guy coming toward me and he was sort of doing a weird dance which I figured to be tweaking, and he jumped on the bonnet of the car and then bounced off," Deb said.
The man then asked Deb to take him somewhere. After she refused, he reached his hand in the window, unlocked the car door, and got in.
"I said, 'Please get out of my car, I'm working', and I kept saying that, and he was just screaming and yelling, and he said, 'I'm going to punch you if you don't take me where I want to go right now, the police are going to kill me'," Deb said.
Upon Deb's second refusal and her dialing of 911 via the Uber emergency button, she said the suspect punched her in the side of the head repeatedly. Then he grabbed her keys, opened her car door and pushed her out onto the sidewalk before taking off.
A short time later, Spokane police received a call regarding a smashed-up vehicle on the railroad tracks at Fiske and Main. Officers were able to match the description of that vehicle to Deb's car and arrested the suspect at the scene. According to Deb's testimony, the vehicle was found significantly damaged on both sides, particularly on the wheels.
Noe Longoria, service director of the Lexus dealership, claimed that this isn't the first time he's seen an incident like this.
"We've had thousands of dollars gone to vandalism with guys smashing windows and jumping on top of cars, and it happens often, at least once or twice a week," Longoria said. "We're going to come up with an internal game plan to ensure that our employees and customers are safe because we're not getting help from anyone else."
Although Deb suffered no life-threatening injuries, the emotional expense this incident had on her was significant.
"I'm covered in bruises down one side of my face," Deb told us. "Nothing's broken, nothing's bleeding or anything, I'm just a bit of an emotional wreck. These things don't happen to me."
Without access to a working car to drive for Uber, Deb shared that she doesn't know what to do next.
"We live on a very low income, and it's going to be near impossible to get another vehicle. My husband has a mechanical heart and he had to cancel an appointment today. He's in and out of hospitals. I really don't know what to do," Deb said.