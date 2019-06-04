Carjacking suspect shot by citizen in Florida

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a suspected carjacker at a Florida shopping center.

It happened after 9:00am in the parking lot of Kings Crossing in Sun City near Publix.

That's where police say the suspect attempted to carjack at least four people. Luckily some of the vehicles were locked while others drove away.

Deputies say the man then moved onto businesses with a handgun but was stopped by employees. One manager, who was armed, confronted him while checking on his vehicle. The two got into an altercation, resulting in the manager shooting the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far no charges have been filed against the manager.