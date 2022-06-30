SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents of a senior living community on Spokane's South Hill say they're dealing with repeated instances of vandalism in their parking lot.
"It makes me sick that somebody would come by and do this to the most vulnerable of our citizens, you know?" Sean Coorough said.
Coorough moved into the Lincoln Heights Garden Apartments four months ago. He posted about the most recent incident on the Ring app, which involved Sharon Walsh's car.
Walsh is 80 years old, and has lived at the complex for the last five or so years. She said in those five years, she's had her car broken into, tires stolen, and a busted gas cap–and she says she's not alone.
"It's really frustrating for us older people who are so vulnerable we can't do anything," Walsh said.
Walsh came up to her car around lunchtime on Tuesday in the parking lot, only to find that it was leaking gas all over the pavement.
"I'm a pretty easy going person, but it's made me pretty darn angry," Walsh said.
The repeated vandalism frustrates Sean Coorough.
"These people live on Social Security just barely making ends meet, and someone punctures their gas tanks for a couple gallons of gas [causing] $1,000 worth of damage," Coorough said. "It just makes me angry."
Coorough said he's been walking the property and the parking lot with his dog more often, just to keep an eye on things.
"If these people would think about their grandparents while they're doing this, maybe they wouldn't do it," Coorough said. "It's the lowest form of life–someone that would take advantage of and vandalize old people's cars."
Coorough and Walsh said the parking lot doesn't have cameras, and when they found Walsh's car leaking gas all of the light bulbs had seemingly been unscrewed.
Walsh is hoping to see some changes.
"Putting up better lighting, I'd like to see some cameras," Walsh said. "It's done in other places, why not here?"
KHQ reached out to the apartment complex's property management company about the vandalism incidents, but hasn't gotten a response.
Residents of the complex say they're in the process of reporting the incidents to police and Crime Check. If you have information that could help police–or if you see something suspicious–contact Crime Check by clicking here, or by calling (509) 456-2233.