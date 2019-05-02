There was no ducking the law this time.
A Washington State Patrol Trooper helped save a family of ducks who ended up walking near a busy freeway Thursday. The ducks wound up on I-5 at milepost 97 near Tumwater.
Trooper Johnna Batiste had some fun with the incident on Twitter, quacking up followers saying: "After a short pursuit this morning, for fowling to yield, Trooper Joyce was able to take all nine suspects into custody."
The tweet was accompanied by two photos, one of the ducks wandering near the freeway, the other of them "detained" in the patrol car.
"These wise quackers were transported to a local rehabilitation center. No injuries to anyone involved. #CaseQuacked," Batiste summarized.
These suspects sure put themselves in quite the preduckament.
