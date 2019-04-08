Well how bout dat? An internet personality who went viral for her appearance on the Dr. Phil show is now part of a rap tour. They were supposed to make a stop in the Lilac City, but the Knitting Factory has announced the show is cancelled.
Danielle Bregoli, known in the rap world as Bhad Bhabie, is joining YBN Nahmir on the Yung & Rich Tour and the two were supposed to perform at the Knitting Factory on May 1st.
This was going to be Bhad Bhabie's second appearance in Spokane, and almost could have been her third as she originally had a show scheduled with rapper Lil Yachty at the Knitting Factory back in November that was cancelled.
The Knitting Factory's website says, "Due to unforeseen circumstances this tour stop has been cancelled. They are tremendously sorry and hope to make it up to the fans as soon as possible. All tickets will be refunded via the point of purchase."