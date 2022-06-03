SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a cash reward for information to solve the murder of 16-year-old Owar Opiew last February.
In the early morning hours on a Sunday, Feb. 7, Owar was gunned down outside a house party on the 900 block of south Beige.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful in reviving Owar. Police interviewed party attendees, but claims they were tight-lipped at the time. It is suspected the shooting may have been gang-related.
Owar was just 16, and a sophomore at Mead High School. His older brother, Orom, said Owar was a kind, funny, and loving person.
“He was just friendly with a lot of people,” he said in our 2021 interview. “He sees good in everybody. Everyone he met, he became friends with.”
Despite over a year of investigation, the case has not been solved, leaving Owar's family and friends devastated and without answers or closure. Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward in April of 2021, but no one came forward.
The reward offer still stands, and now billboards have been posted with the generous help of Lamar Advertising of Spokane.
Investigators believe people in the community have crucial information about the incident and hope they will come forward. Tips can by submitted anonymously, and the reward can be collected without providing a name.
Call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit information online at WebTips.
In a press release from Spokane County Sheriff's Office, they state, "We as a community must demand better. We urge anyone who has information about the murder of Owar Opiew to come forward with information."