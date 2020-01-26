"I am at a loss for words. I can only be thankful God gave me time to build a friendship and mentorship with both of you," VanLith wrote. "Never have I seen a passion for life burn so bright in two individuals. Thank you for changing my life. Conversations I shared with you both touched my heart and I will cherish them forever. Until I see you again, I love y’all and Rest In Peace"
On January 12, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were at Cashmere High School to watch VanLith play a basketball game.
