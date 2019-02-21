CASHMERE, Wash. - A 37-year-old man was arrested in Cashmere after it was determined he fired several gunshots into the air.
According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, February 20, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Selfs Motel Road in Cashmere.
The caller reported hearing several gunshots then someone yelling for help. Deputies arrived soon after and found the caller.
While deputies contacted the original caller, the suspected shooter, a 37-year-old man who lived in the complex, left his home and was detained by deputies without incident.
After talking to witnesses, it was determined the suspect fired several shots into the air from a revolver near the front porch of his residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A few minutes after the shots were fired, a 25-year-old neighbor confronted the suspect. This quickly turned into a fight, during which the neighbor hit the suspect with a stone bowl, injuring him.
Another neighbor tried to break up the fight and was pushed into a window, causing it to break.
The 25-year-old neighbor was later booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail for 2nd degree assault.
Deputies and a detective served a search warrant on the 37-year-old suspect's home and recovered a stolen firearm. He was also booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail for possession of a stolen firearm, aiming or discharging a firearm and 4th degree assault.