SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured.
When crews arrived, the front door was locked, and nobody appeared to be home.
Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were able to put out the fire quickly. While the blaze was small, smoke filled the building. SFD crews on scene could not confirm how the cat died, but said it wasn't burned.
SFD said the residents of the mobile home will likely be temporarily displaced due to the smoke damage. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.