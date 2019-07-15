After a cat was found dead in Thurston county, people are worrying for the safety of their pets.
According to KOMO News, on July 7 a cat’s head was discovered on a fence post in Olympia with a missing cat poster next to it.
This killing comes almost a year after 13 cats were found killed across Thurston County. No person was arrested in connection with those killings, so people in Olympia are back on edge.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe this recent killing is involved with the serial cat killer from last year.