MEAD, Wash. - Cat Tales is mourning the passing of Zeus, a royal white bengal tiger from the Zoological Park. He was 18.
"This evening our wonderful Zeus passed on, released from the aches and pains of his aged body," Cat Tales said in a post. "He brought joy to so many with his love, chuffs and boisterous vocalizations for nearly two decades. While there is sadness in losing such a beloved soul, we take joy in our endless memories with Zeus, and invite you to share your Zeus memories and photos from the past to present. Here’s to the king our our jungle, Zeus Maurice! Rest In Peace, handsome."
According to Cat Tales, Zeus was born in May 2001 and was adopted by Cat Tales along with his brother Apollo (born a month later in June). White tigers are no longer in the wild and only a few hundred are known to be alive. Apollo passed away in the winter of 2018.
Both Zeus and Appolo were descendants of Mohan, the last-known white tiger in the wild who was captured out of fear of it being killed and sent to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. back in the 50's.
"Heartbreaking to hear this," KHQ's Claire Graham said. "Thank you for the memories Zeus! Thinking of the Cat Tales staff."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.