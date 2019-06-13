MEAD, Wash. - Cat Tales is saying congrats to 2019 grads by offering them free admission if they show off their diploma.
In a Facebook post, Cat Tales says graduates need to bring their diploma or a picture of them holding their diploma to the ticket booth to gain admission.
They're offering the special admission to high school and college grads through the end of the month on June 30.
"We're so proud of all the Spokane graduates, and wish you the best and brightest futures you could ever have!" Cat Tales said in the post.