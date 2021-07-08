MEAD, WA — Cat Tales Wildlife Center is doing everything they can to keep their animals cool in the heat.
The center is right off of Carney Road and North Newport Highway, so if you drive by, Cat Tales says you can come on in because the wildlife center is open for general admission.
With the ease of COVID-19 guidelines in the state, visitors no longer need to schedule appointments ahead of time.
When you first enter, you will see some of the center’s largest cats.
Tigger is their 11-year-old Bengal Tiger. To stay cool during the peak hours of the day, he sits in the shade, and Nalin is their 13-year-old White Tiger. They got Nalin in March and he’s spending his retirement in one of the center's largest arenas with a swimming pool and waterfall.
“We hope that when visitors come here, they ask questions. Our staff is not huge in numbers. But if you see this shirt, ask questions that’s why we’re here. We're here to educate.” says Lisa Grey the executive director of Cat Tales.
They usually allow visitors to feed the animals. But when it’s too hot, Grey says visiting the center is still an opportunity to learn something new.
And to help with the heat, Cat Tales has sprinklers placed throughout the facility to keep both the animals and visitors cool. In the cages, you'll see the animals with a pool of water to dip in and out of throughout the day.
So if you're looking for more summer activities, Cat tales is currently open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM. By the end of the month, they will be open on Tuesdays as well!
If you would like to donate or contact Cat Tails Wildlife Center for more information, you can visit their website here.