SPOKANE, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee and other Washington state leaders visited the Catalyst Project for a tour and media availability on Monday, ahead of its planned opening later this week, and were met with protestors outside of the gates.
Catholic Charities' newest facility in the West Hills neighborhood has been under construction for several weeks, as crews worked to renovate the former Quality Inn motel on Sunset Blvd. into about 80 transitional housing rooms with space for over 100 residents, mostly from Camp Hope.
Residents will come to the project through referrals from the Empire Health Foundation and their outreach work at the encampment located off of I-90 on land owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The Catalyst Project was funded through the state's Rights of Way Initiative, as part of a proposal from Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and City Council President Breean Beggs that was submitted to the Washington State Department of Commerce in July.
"To give them a secure, private housing option where they are supported by mental health professionals, where they are provided security, where they can get their feet under them so they can have a permanent housing solution," Governor Inslee said Monday.
Representatives from Catholic Charities took reporters through the hotel, showing what one of the rooms looks like: a bed, a secure lock box, a private bathroom and a new overhead light.
Stairwells and landings were designed to be community space with books and puzzles–Catholic Charities representatives said they wanted to capitalize on all space available in the former hotel.
Crews worked to create a full commercial kitchen in the building that could handle serving around 300 meals a day for residents, and transformed the hotel's gym into office space.
Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington CEO Rob McCann said he sees the project as a step in the right direction towards solving the homelessness crisis in Spokane and across the state.
"When the community and the political will is there, this is solvable," McCann said. "Catalyst is an example of the community will and the political will being there to try and solve the problem, and here we are–60 days later this building is open, and we're going to move people in this week."
Catholic Charities Chief Stabilization Officer Dawn Kinder said they'll have case managers, peer support and mental health specialists on site.
"Each floor in the building has an office for a case coordinator and a certified peer [navigator], they'll be servicing everyone living on that individual floor," Kinder said. "Then our operations teams, behavioral health teams and safety teams will collectively wrap around the building as a whole."
The project has received pushback from neighborhood residents–including Monday ahead of the media availability–who've voiced their concerns about how the project was announced, and security and safety concerns for program residents and neighbors in the area.
Representatives from Catholic Charities acknowledged security concerns from some in the community by saying they will have nine full-time security officers on-site at Catalyst, an AI-enhanced security system surrounding the building and a newly-installed fire suppression system in the building. They say the only people allowed inside will be residents, and behavior and safety rules for those who live there will be enforced.
"It's not only the professionals, but it's the environment that allows people to be more secure, that's why this investment makes sense to get this job done," Governor Inslee said. "I think we have the perfect mix right here."
More secure, said the governor, than their current situation–the more than 400 people living outside at Camp Hope.
State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown acknowledged frustrations that Camp Hope hasn't been closed faster.
"But I want to assure people that what we're doing is moving on a path that we think will have the best long term impact for the people themselves experiencing homelessness, but also for the neighborhoods and the community that's negatively affected by people living on the streets," Brown said.
That sentiment was echoed by WSDOT Secretary Roger Millar and Governor Inslee.
"While the work takes time, we know from our experience here in Spokane and elsewhere in the state that the approach does work, and it provides a better chance to end the cycle of homelessness," Millar said.
"We are dedicated to doing better across the state, but to do that we have to recognize that this takes enormous investment, enormous commitment, enormous resolution and we are doing all of those three things at this facility and at others like them across the state," Governor Inslee said.