Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes hosts 150 year old heart

SPOKANE, Wash.- St. Jean Vianney's Incorrupt Heart was on display at Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes on Friday afternoon before continuing on it's pilgrimage to Seattle.
Hundreds of citizens gathered today to view the artifact, bless their belongings, and pray.
St. Vianney is the patron of perish priests. St. Vianney died in 1859. After his death, his heart was removed from his body and placed into a gold chamber.
The artifact is currently over 150 years old, and has natural persevered itself. The Catholic faith believe the saint's holiness has blessed the heart, keeping it persevered.