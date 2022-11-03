Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible. Locally stronger winds are also possible over the mountains, Waterville Plateau, and over southeast Washington in the foothills of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. You should also prepare for possible power outages due to the strong winds and the possibility of tree damage. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches below 2,000 feet including downtown Spokane and 2 to 4 inches on higher benches above 2,000 feet. * WHERE...Hayden, Cheney, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Davenport, Worley, Rockford, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow, Post Falls, Plummer, Spokane Valley, Fairfield, Potlatch, and Genesee. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Wet heavy snow may result in broken tree branches with isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&