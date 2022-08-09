SPOKANE, Wash. - The Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has announced the launch of their new "Catalyst Project," an emergency supportive housing community that will run out of the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd.
Catholic Charities was authorized to purchase the hotel with funds available through the Department of Commerce's Rights of Way initiative, providing $6.5 million of the $24.3 million allotted to Spokane County to help transition people living in encampments along rights-of-way into permanent housing.
Catholic Charities says the Catalyst Project will open at 4301 W. Sunset Blvd. within 60 days of receiving the funds. Rooms will be available through the referral process only, which will come from local community partners.
The Catalyst Project aims to enhance the shelter system by providing 87 rooms to men and women experiencing homelessness. Of those, 14 rooms have been designated for double-occupancy.
Elements of the program include:
- 87 rooms which include beds and bathrooms (14 for couples)
- Fully-staffed security team patrolling 24/7 around a fenced area
- Care coordination services, including housing-focused opportunities, connections to behavioral health services, primary care, and public benefits
- Contracted food service providing three meals a day
- Bus passes for errands and appointments
Catholic Charities is committed to housing 100 people from Camp Hope, which currently has over 600 people residing there. They state residents will be screened and selected based on their likelihood of success in housing.
"We won’t turn someone away who has a challenging past or is struggling with substance use disorder," they clarify. "However, we will require that they commit to our program expectations, including a good neighbor agreement that they will not use drugs/alcohol on our property, and will participate in services that help them to move forward and achieve their maximum potential."
Catholic Charities will also be employing Peer Supports, staff who will forge meaningful connections with residents and help them build healthy relationships.
"Our goal is for every person to live with dignity and achieve their potential."
Unlike Gonzaga Family Haven, housing at the Catalyst Project is intended to be temporary. There is no time limit on how long a resident can stay, however through services offered by the program, Catholic Charities hopes those in the Catalyst Project will transition successfully into permanent housing.
And they have good reason to plan on that! Statistics collected by Catholic Charities in similar housing programs they offer are promising.
- 96% of residents remain permanently housed after 12 months
- 61% of all shelter residents who utilize their services were successfully housed
- Residents in their downtown facility see on average an 11.7% decrease in their level of vulnerability within the first 12 months
- Residents see on average an increase of 221% in monthly income (roughly $714 per month)from employment and enrollment into applicable social programs
You can learn more about the Catalyst Project on their website, or learn about other programs offered by Catholic Charities here.