Catholic Charities works on housing projects to help homeless families

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now Catholic Charities is working on multiple affordable housing projects specifically for families experiencing homelessness.
One project, Gonzaga Haven, is under construction right now in the Logan Neighborhood and is set to open this fall. Catholic Charities partnered with Gonzaga and strategically placed the affordable housing unit near Gonzaga Preparatory School and Gonzaga University so families could have easy access to resources there.
Right now the goal is to have the housing project open and ready for families to move in before the school year starts in the fall and Catholic Charities say projects like this help to meet an ever growing need in our community.
"Family homelessness is the bulk of homelessness in Spokane and we want to make sure that children and families are in safe places so that we can really end the trauma they're experiencing and help them get their lives back," said Jonathan Mallahan, Catholic Charities Vice President of housing.
Also happening this fall Catholic Charities will break ground on two more affordable housing projects in our region. One more housing facility called the Mother Teresa Haven will open in Spokane and be able to house about 48 families at the Holy Names Campus. The other project is opening in Pasco, Wash. and will be called Pasco Haven. The facility in Pasco will be able to house roughly 60 families and both projects are expected to open in 2022.