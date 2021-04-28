SPOKANE, Wash. - Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be in Spokane later today. He plans to tour several facilities that serve veterans.
In his previous trips to other VAs, the secretary has discussed improvements for the VA.
About a month ago, he was in Montana touring the Montana VA and met with Veterans Affairs Committee Chair, Senator John Tester, highlighting money to help upgrade VA Facilities to the tone of $1.9 trillion from the COVID relief package.
In Spokane, he’ll be at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center to receive feedback from veterans and employees and learn about the impact of national-level decisions at local VAs.
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers will join for the visit. The congresswoman sent this statement to KHQ via text: "I'm pleased Secretary McDonough is taking the time to visit the Mann-Grandstaff VA. We need a thoughtful and thorough review of the electronic health record rollout that is causing problems for our veterans, and I'm hopeful that today's visit will bring us a step closer to achieving that common goal."
Earlier this year, McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to the secretary, asking him to review the electronic health record system for veterans here in Spokane, in the letter she said she hears complaints from Spokane and Colville, and that veterans tell her that they're not receiving their prescriptions due to issues with the system.
She added in the letter these impacts are dangerous and unacceptable.
The secretary and the congresswoman’s tour will take place later today.