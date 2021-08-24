WASHINGTON, D.C.- Following massive fires burning across the state of Washington, several representatives have come together to invite U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to visit Washington State.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Representatives Dan Newhouse, and, Kim Schrier invited the two members of the Biden administration via letter early Tuesday morning.
The group of Washington’s congressional members would like the secretaries to see firsthand the destruction caused by wildfires.
The letter highlighted the fire over Labor Day weekend last year, including the Babb Road Fire completely decimated the towns of Malden and Pine Springs, burning over 15,000 acres and destroying more than 85% of all buildings in the two rural towns.
The letter to the secretaries explained that for years, strategies to mitigate and fight wildfires have not yielded results and that federal agencies must act now to address these devastating wildfires.
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation also invited Secretary Haaland to witness the drought and fire damage on the reservation last month.
