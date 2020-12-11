SPOKANE, Wash. - U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers has released the following statement regarding the Trump Administration's Texas lawsuit.
“As I have said before, President Trump has every right to pursue legal recourse in response to claims of voter fraud and election impropriety. With historic turnout, razor-thin margins, and massive changes to voting processes in the midst of a global pandemic, many people have had questions about the election and its results. This case is about the Supreme Court answering those questions for the American people so we can move forward. This amicus brief specifically focuses on Constitutional requirements for elections and the legal requirement that changes to election processes be approved by state legislatures, as well as the state laws which require election officials to check signatures on mail-in ballots. These are Constitutional principles of free and fair elections, and if they have been violated, the American people have a right to know.” — Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.