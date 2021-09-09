In response to President Biden's new vaccine mandate affecting millions of Americans, Eastern Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following statement.
"President Biden continues to undermine confidence in safe and effective vaccines. He is using fear, control and mandates - and failing to put science first. He hasn't even nominated a FDA commissioner. This pandemic will never end if the American people aren't trusted or given the information they need to assess risks and make the best decisions for themselves and their families. Perhaps to the authoritarian Biden-Harris administration, that's exactly the point so they can hold onto their pandemic powers forever. It's unacceptable and not the American way.