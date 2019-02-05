WASHINGTON - Eastern Washington representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.
Cathy said, “Tonight, the president challenged us to look at the opportunities ahead. He challenged us to transcend our differences and come together for the sake of our country. Our nation was founded on every person’s fundamental human rights for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. To protect our freedom and American greatness, those are the principles we can and must unite around.”