FIRST ON KHQ: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to host Fentanyl Roundtable in Spokane

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released a statement Tuesday in response to the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion suggesting that Roe v. Wade could be overthrown. 

Here's what she said:

“This leak of a confidential draft opinion will severely damage the public’s trust in the Supreme Court. It’s a deliberate attack on the integrity of the Court and its role as an independent judiciary. There must be a complete investigation into how this leak happened and who is responsible. 
 
“At this very moment, Democrats and the Left are using this breach of trust as an opportunity to spread fear and force their discriminatory pro-abortion agenda on every American. Their Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act allows for abortion during any stage of pregnancy up until birth and for any reason, including on the basis of a baby’s gender, race, or disability. It allows for any late-term abortion regardless of the welfare of the mother or the baby.  
 
“This extreme agenda is not the will of the American people, yet nearly every Democrat in the House and Senate supports it. This agenda must be stopped by a movement united behind our Constitutional and God-given right to life. Let’s be warriors for human dignity and human value. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all must remain the unshakeable moral bedrock of the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known."

