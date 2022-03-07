SPOKANE, Wash. - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following statement regarding the electronic health record system crash last week at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.
“The shutdown of Mann-Grandstaff VA yesterday is another event in a series of challenges that the new electronic health record has created for staff and veterans at the facility. My understanding is that an update made to help the VA’s database for demographic data better communicate with the Cerner system was not performed correctly. Mann-Grandstaff leadership rightly took the system offline until the scope of the problem was understood, so no patients were harmed.
“I stand by the request I made on February 3rd for the go-live in Walla Walla to be delayed until the VA can ensure the facility can maintain the highest levels of service for our veterans. Next week, I will be speaking with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to further discuss the unresolved issues with the EHR and find out how an outage of this magnitude could happen.”