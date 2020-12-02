Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was selected by her colleagues to be the Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
After being selected, she released this statement:
“I’m honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to serve as the Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. This committee is critical to addressing the issues that matter to people in Eastern Washington, like bridging the digital divide, bringing doctors to rural communities, keeping energy rates low, and protecting free speech online,” said McMorris Rodgers. “We are in a battle for the heart and soul of America. From blatant assaults on free speech, to Medicare-for-All, to the Green New Deal, Energy and Commerce is at the very center of the battles for freedom to beat socialism and hope to beat fear. My goal is to maximize Energy and Commerce to secure America’s and Eastern Washington’s future as the best place in the world to innovate, save lives, and raise people’s standard of living.”
The Committee on Energy and Commerce is the oldest standing legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives and is vested with the broadest jurisdiction of any congressional authorizing committee.
Today, the committee has responsibility for matters including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health and research, environmental quality, energy policy, and interstate and foreign commerce among others.
