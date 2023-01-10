WASHINGTON DC- Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers will take the gavel as Chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce, she will be the first woman in either party to chair this committee since it's creation in 1795.
The committees website has been updated to reflect her as chair. Her bio on the chairs websites reads, her top priority has always been to get results for the people of eastern Washington.
Today, she will host her first-round table as chair, her office shared this statement exclusively with our Right Now Reporter Bradley Warren,
“Families in Eastern Washington are struggling to heat their homes and fill up their tanks as energy prices remain stubbornly high. In Washington state, a gallon of gas is still around $3.90 – more than 60 cents above the national average. Republicans made a promise to the American people that we would get to work on day one to provide relief. As the new Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, I’m making sure that’s exactly what we are doing today,” remarks to be made by Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
In today’s round table she will hear from Dan Alsaker, of Spokane who is the President of Alsaker Corporation, which operates gas stations here in the area.