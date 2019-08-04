Sunday morning, Washington's 5th District Congressional representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers tweeted out a statement regarding the two shootings in Texas and El Paso.
McMorris Rodgers said, "violence motivated by white nationalism is terrorism. It's evil and has no place here."
My heart breaks for the grieving families and communities in #TX and #OH. I’m anxious for more answers, and like so many Americans, I’m angry. As we wait to learn more, one fact is clear—violence motivated by white nationalism is terrorism. It’s evil & has no place here.— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) August 4, 2019