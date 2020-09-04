FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police have charged an Arizona man with kidnapping after he appears to walk out of a grocery store with a cart that had someone else's child in it.
According to police, a woman with an infant in her grocery cart was at the self-check out line purchasing groceries while the child remained in the cart.
A man finishing his purchase walked over to the cart with the infant and took control of the cart and started to walk out of the store with it.
Surveillance video released by police captured the moment the man started walking away. The mother reacted quickly and stopped the man preventing her child from being abducted.
Police used the surveillance video from several area stores and eventually caught up with the suspect and questioned him.
Sargent Charles Hernandez with the Flagstaff Police Department said "The indication was that he suggested that he believed the cart was his. They asked if there was any other issues that he was dealing with that may have contributed to the attempt at the kidnapping and he indicated no."
Police weren't buying the explanation and charged the suspect with one count of kidnapping.
