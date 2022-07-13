SPOKANE, Wash.- The following is a news release from the Spokane Police Department 
 
On 07-10-22 a SPD downtown Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) noticed a vehicle with a broken window near Howard St. and Main Ave. in Downtown Spokane. The officer was able to contact the owner who was unaware they had been victimized.
The NRO noted a business with a camera near the scene, contacted the establishment, and the business quickly provided footage which depicted the entire event.
 
The video shows one suspect looking in the windows of the vehicle he would later prowl (at the beginning of the video look at the passenger side of the silver vehicle). The original suspect is later joined by an accomplice. The pair look around frequently as they appear to apply a heating element to a pipe and take turns smoking an unknown substance while standing on the sidewalk.
 
After smoking, the pair continue to scout out the victim vehicle before one suspect throws an object through the front passenger window, then inserts himself in the opening in order to retrieve the victim’s belongings. Both suspects leave together with the stolen loot.
 
Downtown NROs are familiar with many individuals who frequent the downtown core. In the afternoon of 7-11-22, a downtown NRO reviewed the security camera footage and immediately recognized the suspect in the plaid shirt as 28-year-old Ronald Fox. That NRO began scouring the downtown area and was quickly able to locate and arrest Fox for his involvement in the vehicle prowling.
 
Another NRO set out to find the other suspect. About ten minutes after Fox was located, the other suspect, identified as 29-year-old Andrew Miers (wearing the grey tank-top over the black shirt), was found in the Downtown area. Upon contact, Miers was holding property taken in the vehicle prowling incident. Miers was arrested for vehicle prowling and malicious mischief.
Both Miers and Fox were booked into Spokane County Jail. Due to the nature of the charges and current jail population limitations, Fox was released about ten minutes after being booked with a promise to appear at a future court date. Miers, who in addition to the two new charges had an outstanding warrant for theft, was released with a promise to appear after being in jail for about an hour.
 
Miers is a convicted felon for burglary. His criminal history also includes assault and theft related offenses. Fox is a six-time convicted felon for crimes including assault and drug offenses, as well as other criminal history which includes weapons offenses.
 
NROs were able to return at least some of the victim’s property to them.
The video has been condensed for this presentation as the entire incident transpired over twenty–plus minutes.

