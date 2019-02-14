Caught On Camera: Armed robbery of Spokane Coffee Shop

SPOKANE, Wash.- Suspect is still at larger and authorities say he is armed and dangerous. If you know the man in this video authorities ask you call 911.
Previous Coverage:
Earlier Thursday evening, authorities surrounded a man they believed to be a suspect in the Blissful Blends robbery. That person was not involved according to authorities.
Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Blissful Blends coffee shop on the corner of Nevada and Magnesium on Thursday night.
Security cameras caught the man using a gun to break the window and then climb into the stand. The man allegedly was headed to the till before quickly exiting the stand.
One employee was in the stand at the time of the attempted armed robbery. The employee is shaken up but unharmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you recognize this person or know anything about the incident authorities ask you please call crime check at (509) 456-2233.