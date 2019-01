Caught on Camera: Brazen suspect steals tip jar from Spokane bakery

SPOKANE, Wash. - Surveillance video from Cole's Bakery and Cafe in North Spokane shows a person take the tip jar from the register, turn around and leave the businesses.

According to the bakery's owner, this happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are investigating and if you have any information that could be helpful, you're asked to contact law enforcement authorities at 509-456-2233.

