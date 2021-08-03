PRESTON, Idaho - Scary moments at a recent Idaho rodeo when a bull jumps into stands filled with spectators.

It happened last Thursday in Preston about 30 miles north of the Idaho-Utah border during the "That Famous Preston Night Rodeo".

After throwing off his rider, the bull continued to circle the arena then suddenly charged people in the stands. 

The chairman of the rodeo says the bull attempted to jump over a cable barrier but was thrown off his balance after the cable broke and fell back into the arena.

The bull was brought under control by other cattle handlers shortly after the incident.

Neither the bull nor anyone in the stands was injured.

